Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 2.51 %. The stock closed at 18.31 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.77 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures' stock opened at 18.32 and closed at 18.31 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 19.05, while the lowest was 17.91. The market capitalization stood at 12,863.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 23.99 and the low was 5.17. The BSE volume for the day was 1,782,212 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:01:47 AM IST

Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹18.31 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Power Ventures on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume was 1,782,212 shares and the closing price was 18.31.

