Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures' stock opened at ₹18.32 and closed at ₹18.31 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹19.05, while the lowest was ₹17.91. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,863.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹23.99 and the low was ₹5.17. The BSE volume for the day was 1,782,212 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹18.31 on last trading day
