Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures Sees Positive Trading Day

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures' stock opened at ₹18.49 and closed at ₹18.17 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹19.07 and a low of ₹18.38 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹13,021.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹19.23, while the 52-week low is ₹5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 29,972,861 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
The current data shows that the stock price of Jaiprakash Power Ventures is ₹19.95, with a percent change of 5 and a net change of 0.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 5% and the actual increase in value is 0.95.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|18.01%
|3 Months
|48.16%
|6 Months
|187.88%
|YTD
|36.2%
|1 Year
|175.36%
The stock price of Jaiprakash Power Ventures is currently at ₹19, which represents a 4.57% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.83.
On the last day of Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 29,972,861, and the closing price was ₹18.17.
