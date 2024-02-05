Hello User
Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 5 %. The stock closed at 19 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.95 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures' stock opened at 18.49 and closed at 18.17 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 19.07 and a low of 18.38 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 13,021.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 19.23, while the 52-week low is 5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 29,972,861 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:57 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:44 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price update :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹19.95, up 5% from yesterday's ₹19

The current data shows that the stock price of Jaiprakash Power Ventures is 19.95, with a percent change of 5 and a net change of 0.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 5% and the actual increase in value is 0.95.

05 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week18.01%
3 Months48.16%
6 Months187.88%
YTD36.2%
1 Year175.36%
05 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹19, up 4.57% from yesterday's ₹18.17

The stock price of Jaiprakash Power Ventures is currently at 19, which represents a 4.57% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.83.

05 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹18.17 on last trading day

On the last day of Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 29,972,861, and the closing price was 18.17.

