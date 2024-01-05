Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Live blog for 05 Jan 2024

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Power Ventures opened at ₹16 and closed at ₹15.87. The stock reached a high of ₹17.08 and a low of ₹16 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,644.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹16.5, while the 52-week low is ₹5.17. The BSE volume for the stock was 43,522,291 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹15.87 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Power Ventures had a trading volume of 43,522,291 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹15.87.