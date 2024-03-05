Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day, Jaiprakash Power Ventures' stock opened at ₹18.97 and closed at ₹18.77. The high for the day was ₹19.05 and the low was ₹18.05. The market capitalization is ₹12473.3 crore. The 52-week high is ₹23.99 and the 52-week low is ₹5.17. The BSE volume for the day was 3,427,767 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.