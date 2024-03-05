Active Stocks
Mon Mar 04 2024 15:59:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.10 -1.32%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 353.80 3.50%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,137.00 0.57%
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 3,643.95 -0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 294.45 2.63%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Plunges in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Plunges in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2024, 09:07 AM IST
Livemint

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -3.04 %. The stock closed at 18.77 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.2 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Price TodayPremium
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day, Jaiprakash Power Ventures' stock opened at 18.97 and closed at 18.77. The high for the day was 19.05 and the low was 18.05. The market capitalization is 12473.3 crore. The 52-week high is 23.99 and the 52-week low is 5.17. The BSE volume for the day was 3,427,767 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:07:10 AM IST

Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹18.2, down -3.04% from yesterday's ₹18.77

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock is currently priced at 18.2, with a percent change of -3.04% and a net change of -0.57. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

05 Mar 2024, 08:02:41 AM IST

Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹18.77 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Power Ventures on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 3,427,767 with a closing price of 18.77.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie