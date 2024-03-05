Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -3.04 %. The stock closed at 18.77 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.2 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day, Jaiprakash Power Ventures' stock opened at 18.97 and closed at 18.77. The high for the day was 19.05 and the low was 18.05. The market capitalization is 12473.3 crore. The 52-week high is 23.99 and the 52-week low is 5.17. The BSE volume for the day was 3,427,767 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:07 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹18.2, down -3.04% from yesterday's ₹18.77

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock is currently priced at 18.2, with a percent change of -3.04% and a net change of -0.57. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

05 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹18.77 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Power Ventures on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 3,427,767 with a closing price of 18.77.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!