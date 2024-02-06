Hello User
Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures sees stock gains

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2024, by 4.47 %. The stock closed at 19.91 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.8 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Power Ventures opened at 19.44 and closed at 19. The stock reached a high of 19.95 and a low of 19.33. The market capitalization of the company is 13,645.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 19.23 and the 52-week low is 5.17. There were 27,906,735 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹20.8, up 4.47% from yesterday's ₹19.91

The current data for Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the price is 20.8. There has been a percent change of 4.47, resulting in a net change of 0.89.

06 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹19 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Power Ventures (BSE: JPPOWER), the volume of shares traded was 27,906,735. The closing price for the stock was 19.

