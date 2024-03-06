Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Slides in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -2.11 %. The stock closed at 17.57 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.2 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Price TodayPremium
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day, Jaiprakash Power Ventures opened at 18.05 and closed at 18.2. The stock reached a high of 18.2 and a low of 17.46. The market capitalization stood at 12041.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 23.99 and the 52-week low was 5.17. The BSE volume for Jaiprakash Power Ventures was 3,971,274 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:54:20 AM IST

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:46:26 AM IST

Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price update :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹17.2, down -2.11% from yesterday's ₹17.57

The current data of Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the price is 17.2 with a percent change of -2.11% and a net change of -0.37. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value.

06 Mar 2024, 09:37:45 AM IST

Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.73%
3 Months22.51%
6 Months106.43%
YTD26.52%
1 Year165.41%
06 Mar 2024, 09:00:02 AM IST

Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹17.57, down -3.46% from yesterday's ₹18.2

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock is currently trading at 17.57, which represents a decrease of 3.46% or a net change of -0.63. This indicates a downturn in the stock's performance.

06 Mar 2024, 08:11:04 AM IST

Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹18.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Jaiprakash Power Ventures had a trading volume of 3,971,274 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 18.2.

