Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Slides in Trading Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -2.11 %. The stock closed at 17.57 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.2 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day, Jaiprakash Power Ventures opened at ₹18.05 and closed at ₹18.2. The stock reached a high of ₹18.2 and a low of ₹17.46. The market capitalization stood at ₹12041.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹23.99 and the 52-week low was ₹5.17. The BSE volume for Jaiprakash Power Ventures was 3,971,274 shares traded.
