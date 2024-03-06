Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Slides in Trading Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day, Jaiprakash Power Ventures opened at ₹18.05 and closed at ₹18.2. The stock reached a high of ₹18.2 and a low of ₹17.46. The market capitalization stood at ₹12041.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹23.99 and the 52-week low was ₹5.17. The BSE volume for Jaiprakash Power Ventures was 3,971,274 shares traded.
The current data of Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the price is ₹17.2 with a percent change of -2.11% and a net change of -0.37. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.73%
|3 Months
|22.51%
|6 Months
|106.43%
|YTD
|26.52%
|1 Year
|165.41%
Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock is currently trading at ₹17.57, which represents a decrease of 3.46% or a net change of -0.63. This indicates a downturn in the stock's performance.
