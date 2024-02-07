Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Surges

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures' stock opened at ₹20.8 and closed at ₹19.91 on the last day of trading. The stock's high for the day was ₹20.9, while the low was ₹20.4. The company has a market capitalization of ₹14,323.73 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹19.95, and the 52-week low is ₹5.17. On the BSE, a total of 45,856,222 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.