Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Surges

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 4.26 %. The stock closed at 20.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21.79 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures' stock opened at 20.8 and closed at 19.91 on the last day of trading. The stock's high for the day was 20.9, while the low was 20.4. The company has a market capitalization of 14,323.73 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 19.95, and the 52-week low is 5.17. On the BSE, a total of 45,856,222 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:13 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹21.79, up 4.26% from yesterday's ₹20.9

The current data shows that the stock price of Jaiprakash Power Ventures is 21.79, with a percent change of 4.26 and a net change of 0.89. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 4.26% and gaining 0.89 points. This information can be helpful for investors to analyze the performance of the stock and make informed decisions.

07 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹19.91 on last trading day

On the last day of January, Jaiprakash Power Ventures had a trading volume of 45,856,222 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 19.91.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!