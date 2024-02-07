Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Surges

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures' stock opened at ₹20.8 and closed at ₹19.91 on the last day of trading. The stock's high for the day was ₹20.9, while the low was ₹20.4. The company has a market capitalization of ₹14,323.73 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹19.95, and the 52-week low is ₹5.17. On the BSE, a total of 45,856,222 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Jaiprakash Power Ventures is ₹21.79, with a percent change of 4.26 and a net change of 0.89. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 4.26% and gaining 0.89 points. This information can be helpful for investors to analyze the performance of the stock and make informed decisions.
On the last day of January, Jaiprakash Power Ventures had a trading volume of 45,856,222 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹19.91.
