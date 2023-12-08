Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Live blog for 08 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Live Updates
08 Dec 2023, 09:43 AM IST
Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price update :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹14.09, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹13.93
08 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST
Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.49%
|3 Months
|36.38%
|6 Months
|123.2%
|YTD
|84.77%
|1 Year
|80.0%
08 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM IST
08 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST
