Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures Surges in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST
Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 4.98 %. The stock closed at 20.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21.94 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Power Ventures opened at 21.79 and closed at 20.9. The stock reached a high of 21.94 and a low of 21.45. The market capitalization of the company is 15,036.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 20.9 and the 52-week low is 5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 51,939,198 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹21.94, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹20.9

The stock price of Jaiprakash Power Ventures is currently 21.94, with a percent change of 4.98 and a net change of 1.04.

08 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹20.9 on last trading day

On the last day of January, Jaiprakash Power Ventures recorded a significant trading volume of 51,939,198 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 20.9 per share.

