Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures' stock opened at ₹17.14 and closed at ₹16.99 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹17.8 and a low of ₹16.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,541.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹17.8, while the 52-week low is ₹5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 34,550,602 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.