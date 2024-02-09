Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Jaiprakash Power Ventures was ₹22.9, while the close price was ₹21.94. The stock reached a high of ₹22.99 and a low of ₹20.85 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,509.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹21.94, while the 52-week low is ₹5.17. The BSE volume for the stock was 59,111,336 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Power Ventures on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 59,111,336. The closing price of the stock was ₹21.94.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!