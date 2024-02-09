Hello User
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went up today, 09 Feb 2024, by 3.14 %. The stock closed at 21.94 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22.63 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Jaiprakash Power Ventures was 22.9, while the close price was 21.94. The stock reached a high of 22.99 and a low of 20.85 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 15,509.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 21.94, while the 52-week low is 5.17. The BSE volume for the stock was 59,111,336 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹21.94 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Power Ventures on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 59,111,336. The closing price of the stock was 21.94.

