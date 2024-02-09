Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Jaiprakash Power Ventures was ₹22.9, while the close price was ₹21.94. The stock reached a high of ₹22.99 and a low of ₹20.85 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,509.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹21.94, while the 52-week low is ₹5.17. The BSE volume for the stock was 59,111,336 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.