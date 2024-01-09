Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Plummets

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures' stock opened at ₹17.02 and closed at ₹16.84 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹17.45 and a low of ₹16.88. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,630.32 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹17.8 and ₹5.17, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 20,820,906 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
The current day's low price for Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock is ₹16.73 and the high price is ₹17.25.
Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock is currently priced at ₹16.85, with a percentage change of -0.71 and a net change of -0.12. This suggests a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|14.92%
|3 Months
|71.96%
|6 Months
|177.87%
|YTD
|21.51%
|1 Year
|129.05%
The current data shows that the stock price of Jaiprakash Power Ventures is ₹16.97, with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 0.13. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.77% or 0.13 rupees.
On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Power Ventures had a trading volume of 20,820,906 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was ₹16.84.
