Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Plummets

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:12 AM IST
Livemint

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2024, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 16.97 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.85 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures' stock opened at 17.02 and closed at 16.84 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 17.45 and a low of 16.88. The market capitalization of the company is 11,630.32 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 17.8 and 5.17, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 20,820,906 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:12 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock is 16.73 and the high price is 17.25.

09 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price update :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹16.85, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹16.97

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock is currently priced at 16.85, with a percentage change of -0.71 and a net change of -0.12. This suggests a slight decrease in the stock price.

09 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week14.92%
3 Months71.96%
6 Months177.87%
YTD21.51%
1 Year129.05%
09 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹16.97, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹16.84

The current data shows that the stock price of Jaiprakash Power Ventures is 16.97, with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 0.13. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.77% or 0.13 rupees.

09 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹16.84 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Power Ventures had a trading volume of 20,820,906 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 16.84.

