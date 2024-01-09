Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Plummets

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures' stock opened at ₹17.02 and closed at ₹16.84 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹17.45 and a low of ₹16.88. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,630.32 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹17.8 and ₹5.17, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 20,820,906 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.