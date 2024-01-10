Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Power Ventures opened at ₹17.15 and closed at ₹16.97. The stock reached a high of ₹17.25 and a low of ₹16.3 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹11,287.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹17.8, while the 52-week low is ₹5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 25,896,612 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.