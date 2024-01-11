Hello User
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went down today, 11 Jan 2024, by -0.67 %. The stock closed at 16.47 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.36 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures opened at 16.44 and closed at 16.47 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 16.55 and a low of 15.9. The market capitalization of the company is 11,212.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 17.8 and the 52-week low is 5.17. The BSE volume for the stock was 18,296,288 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹16.47 on last trading day

On the last day of Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 18,296,288. The closing price of the stock was 16.47.

