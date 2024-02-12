Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures Plunges on Stock Market

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : The stock of Jaiprakash Power Ventures opened at ₹23.33 and closed at ₹22.63 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹23.6, while the lowest price was ₹21.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,927.44 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹23.6 and ₹5.17, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 22,775,921 shares on the BSE.
The current stock price of Jaiprakash Power Ventures is ₹22.98. The percent change is -1.12%, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.26, meaning that the stock price has decreased by ₹0.26.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|22.37%
|3 Months
|48.43%
|6 Months
|212.08%
|YTD
|66.67%
|1 Year
|229.79%
The current data for Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the stock is priced at ₹23.24. There has been a 2.7% percent change in the stock's price, with a net change of 0.61.
On the last day of Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading on the BSE, a total of 22,775,921 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹22.63.
