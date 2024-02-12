Hello User
Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures Plunges on Stock Market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:48 AM IST
Livemint

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -1.12 %. The stock closed at 23.24 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22.98 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : The stock of Jaiprakash Power Ventures opened at 23.33 and closed at 22.63 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 23.6, while the lowest price was 21.5. The market capitalization of the company is 15,927.44 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 23.6 and 5.17, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 22,775,921 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:48 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price update :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹22.98, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹23.24

The current stock price of Jaiprakash Power Ventures is 22.98. The percent change is -1.12%, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.26, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 0.26.

12 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week22.37%
3 Months48.43%
6 Months212.08%
YTD66.67%
1 Year229.79%
12 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹23.24, up 2.7% from yesterday's ₹22.63

The current data for Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the stock is priced at 23.24. There has been a 2.7% percent change in the stock's price, with a net change of 0.61.

12 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹22.63 on last trading day

On the last day of Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading on the BSE, a total of 22,775,921 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 22.63.

