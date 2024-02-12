Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures Plunges on Stock Market

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : The stock of Jaiprakash Power Ventures opened at ₹23.33 and closed at ₹22.63 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹23.6, while the lowest price was ₹21.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,927.44 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹23.6 and ₹5.17, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 22,775,921 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.