Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 16.48 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.53 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures' stock opened at 16.48 and closed at 16.36 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 16.94 and a low of 16.35. The company has a market capitalization of 11,294.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 17.8, while the 52-week low is 5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 13,174,089 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:15 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock is 16.36 and the high price is 16.69.

12 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price update :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹16.53, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹16.48

The current data for Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the price is 16.53 with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 0.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.3% or 0.05 points. Overall, the stock is performing relatively stable with a slight increase in value.

12 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.24%
3 Months57.03%
6 Months176.47%
YTD17.92%
1 Year125.34%
12 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹16.48, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹16.36

The current data for Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the price is 16.48, with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 0.12. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.73% or 0.12 points.

12 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹16.36 on last trading day

On the last day of Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 13,174,089. The closing price of the shares was 16.36.

