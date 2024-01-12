Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures Surges on Positive Trading Day

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures' stock opened at ₹16.48 and closed at ₹16.36 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹16.94 and a low of ₹16.35. The company has a market capitalization of ₹11,294.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹17.8, while the 52-week low is ₹5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 13,174,089 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.