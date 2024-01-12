Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures Surges on Positive Trading Day

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures' stock opened at ₹16.48 and closed at ₹16.36 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹16.94 and a low of ₹16.35. The company has a market capitalization of ₹11,294.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹17.8, while the 52-week low is ₹5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 13,174,089 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price of Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock is ₹16.36 and the high price is ₹16.69.
The current data for Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the price is ₹16.53 with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 0.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.3% or 0.05 points. Overall, the stock is performing relatively stable with a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.24%
|3 Months
|57.03%
|6 Months
|176.47%
|YTD
|17.92%
|1 Year
|125.34%
The current data for Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the price is ₹16.48, with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 0.12. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.73% or 0.12 points.
On the last day of Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 13,174,089. The closing price of the shares was ₹16.36.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!