Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Dips in Trading Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures had an open price of ₹23.65 and a close price of ₹23.24 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹23.99 and a low of ₹22.08. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,132.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹23.6, while the 52-week low is ₹5.17. The stock had a BSE volume of 18,943,435 shares.
Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock had a low price of ₹20.98 and a high price of ₹21.5 on the current day.
Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock currently has a price of ₹20.98. It has experienced a percent change of -4.98, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.1, which further confirms the decline in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.06%
|3 Months
|42.69%
|6 Months
|202.74%
|YTD
|58.42%
|1 Year
|213.48%
The current data for Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the stock price is ₹22.08. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 4.99%, resulting in a net change of -1.16.
On the last day of January, Jaiprakash Power Ventures had a high trading volume of 18,943,435 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of the stock was ₹23.24.
