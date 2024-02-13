Hello User
Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -4.98 %. The stock closed at 22.08 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.98 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures had an open price of 23.65 and a close price of 23.24 on the last day. The stock had a high of 23.99 and a low of 22.08. The market capitalization of the company is 15,132.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23.6, while the 52-week low is 5.17. The stock had a BSE volume of 18,943,435 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:14 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price live: Today's Price range

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock had a low price of 20.98 and a high price of 21.5 on the current day.

13 Feb 2024, 09:57 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price update :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹20.98, down -4.98% from yesterday's ₹22.08

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock currently has a price of 20.98. It has experienced a percent change of -4.98, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.1, which further confirms the decline in the stock price.

13 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week11.06%
3 Months42.69%
6 Months202.74%
YTD58.42%
1 Year213.48%
13 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹22.08, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹23.24

The current data for Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the stock price is 22.08. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 4.99%, resulting in a net change of -1.16.

13 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹23.24 on last trading day

On the last day of January, Jaiprakash Power Ventures had a high trading volume of 18,943,435 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of the stock was 23.24.

