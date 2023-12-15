Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures sees stock gains

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : The stock of Jaiprakash Power Ventures opened at ₹14.66 and closed at ₹14.46 on the last day. It reached a high of ₹14.66 and a low of ₹14.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹9,793.59 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹15.28 and ₹5.17 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 14,941,144 shares on the BSE.
The current stock price of Jaiprakash Power Ventures is ₹14.47, with a 1.26% increase in value. This represents a net change of 0.18 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.51%
|3 Months
|38.31%
|6 Months
|125.2%
|YTD
|89.4%
|1 Year
|72.29%
The current data for Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the stock price is ₹14.29, with a percent change of -1.18 and a net change of -0.17. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the reasons behind this decrease or make any predictions about the future performance of the stock.
On the last day of Jaiprakash Power Ventures on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the company had a volume of 14,941,144 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹14.46.
