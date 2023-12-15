Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures sees stock gains

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 1.26 %. The stock closed at 14.29 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.47 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : The stock of Jaiprakash Power Ventures opened at 14.66 and closed at 14.46 on the last day. It reached a high of 14.66 and a low of 14.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 9,793.59 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 15.28 and 5.17 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 14,941,144 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price update :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹14.47, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹14.29

The current stock price of Jaiprakash Power Ventures is 14.47, with a 1.26% increase in value. This represents a net change of 0.18 points.

15 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:35 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.51%
3 Months38.31%
6 Months125.2%
YTD89.4%
1 Year72.29%
15 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹14.29, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹14.46

The current data for Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the stock price is 14.29, with a percent change of -1.18 and a net change of -0.17. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the reasons behind this decrease or make any predictions about the future performance of the stock.

15 Dec 2023, 08:20 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹14.46 on last trading day

On the last day of Jaiprakash Power Ventures on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the company had a volume of 14,941,144 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 14.46.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.