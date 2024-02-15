Hello User
Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures Soars in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 1.91 %. The stock closed at 20.98 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21.38 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Jaiprakash Power Ventures was 19.94, and the closing price was 20.98. The stock reached a high of 22 and a low of 19.94. The market capitalization of the company is 14,652.69 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 23.99 and 5.17, respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 18,711,811 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.29%
3 Months34.18%
6 Months184.67%
YTD53.05%
1 Year233.59%
15 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹21.38, up 1.91% from yesterday's ₹20.98

The current data of Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the stock price is 21.38, with a percent change of 1.91 and a net change of 0.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change. However, it is important to note that this is just a snapshot of the current data and the stock's performance may vary over time.

15 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹20.98 on last trading day

On the last day of January, Jaiprakash Power Ventures had a trading volume of 18,711,811 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 20.98.

