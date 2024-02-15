Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures Soars in Trading

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Jaiprakash Power Ventures was ₹19.94, and the closing price was ₹20.98. The stock reached a high of ₹22 and a low of ₹19.94. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14,652.69 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹23.99 and ₹5.17, respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 18,711,811 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.29%
|3 Months
|34.18%
|6 Months
|184.67%
|YTD
|53.05%
|1 Year
|233.59%
The current data of Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the stock price is ₹21.38, with a percent change of 1.91 and a net change of 0.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change. However, it is important to note that this is just a snapshot of the current data and the stock's performance may vary over time.
On the last day of January, Jaiprakash Power Ventures had a trading volume of 18,711,811 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹20.98.
