Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2024, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 16.48 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.49 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Power Ventures opened at 16.62 and closed at 16.48. The stock reached a high of 17.23 and a low of 16.3 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 11,301.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 17.8, while the 52-week low is 5.17. On the BSE, a total of 26,237,211 shares of Jaiprakash Power Ventures were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹16.48 on last trading day

On the last day of January, Jaiprakash Power Ventures had a trading volume of 26,237,211 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 16.48.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.