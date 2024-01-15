Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Power Ventures opened at ₹16.62 and closed at ₹16.48. The stock reached a high of ₹17.23 and a low of ₹16.3 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹11,301.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹17.8, while the 52-week low is ₹5.17. On the BSE, a total of 26,237,211 shares of Jaiprakash Power Ventures were traded.

