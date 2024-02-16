Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Live blog for 16 Feb 2024

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures' stock opened at ₹21.81 and closed at ₹21.38 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹21.89 and a low of ₹20.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14,433.38 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹23.99 and ₹5.17, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 7,907,638 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
