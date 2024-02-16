Hello User
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Live blog for 16 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went down today, 16 Feb 2024, by -1.5 %. The stock closed at 21.38 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21.06 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures' stock opened at 21.81 and closed at 21.38 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 21.89 and a low of 20.7. The market capitalization of the company is 14,433.38 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 23.99 and 5.17, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 7,907,638 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 08:15 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live

On the last day of Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 7,907,638. The closing price for the shares was 21.38.

