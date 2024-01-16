Hello User
Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures Surges in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 1 %. The stock closed at 16.99 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.16 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Power Ventures opened at 16.97 and closed at 16.49. The stock reached a high of 17.13 and a low of 16.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 11,644.03 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 17.8 and 5.17 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 13,510,051 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price update :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹17.16, up 1% from yesterday's ₹16.99

The current data for Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the price is 17.16, with a percent change of 1 and a net change of 0.17. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1 percent, with a net increase of 0.17.

16 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹17.12, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹16.99

The current stock price of Jaiprakash Power Ventures is 17.12. It has experienced a 0.77% increase, with a net change of 0.13.

16 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹16.49 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Power Ventures had a volume of 13,510,051 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 16.49.

