Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures Soars in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 14.13 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.24 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures' stock opened at 14.32 and closed at 14.29 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was 14.55, while the low was 14.08. The company's market capitalization is 9683.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 15.28, and the 52-week low is 5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,620,870 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price update :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹14.24, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹14.13

The current data for Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the stock price is 14.24 with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 0.11. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.78% or 11 paise.

18 Dec 2023, 09:37 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.81%
3 Months32.49%
6 Months123.81%
YTD86.75%
1 Year76.25%
18 Dec 2023, 09:14 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹14.12, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹14.13

The current data of Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the price is 14.12 with a percent change of -0.07 and a net change of -0.01. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

18 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹14.29 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Power Ventures had a trading volume of 7,620,870 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 14.29.

