Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures Soars in Trading

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures' stock opened at ₹14.32 and closed at ₹14.29 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was ₹14.55, while the low was ₹14.08. The company's market capitalization is ₹9683.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹15.28, and the 52-week low is ₹5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,620,870 shares on the BSE.
The current data for Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the stock price is ₹14.24 with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 0.11. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.78% or 11 paise.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.81%
|3 Months
|32.49%
|6 Months
|123.81%
|YTD
|86.75%
|1 Year
|76.25%
The current data of Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the price is ₹14.12 with a percent change of -0.07 and a net change of -0.01. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Power Ventures had a trading volume of 7,620,870 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹14.29.
