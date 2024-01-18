Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock plummets in trading today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Power Ventures opened at ₹15.95 and closed at ₹16.2. The stock reached a high of ₹16.33 and a low of ₹15.69. The company has a market capitalization of ₹10,979.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹17.8, while the 52-week low is ₹5.17. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 20,175,403 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.