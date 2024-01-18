Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -1.11 %. The stock closed at 16.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.02 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Power Ventures opened at 15.95 and closed at 16.2. The stock reached a high of 16.33 and a low of 15.69. The company has a market capitalization of 10,979.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 17.8, while the 52-week low is 5.17. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 20,175,403 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹16.02, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹16.2

The current data of Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the stock price is 16.02 with a percent change of -1.11. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.11% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -0.18, indicating a decrease of 0.18 from the previous value.

18 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹16.2 on last trading day

On the last day of Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 20,175,403. The closing price of the shares was 16.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.