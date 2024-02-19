Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures' stock price on the last day was ₹21.1 at open and ₹21.06 at close. The high for the day was ₹21.3 and the low was ₹20.3. The market capitalization was ₹13960.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹23.99 and the 52-week low was ₹5.17. The BSE volume for the day was 6426350 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.