Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2024, by -3.28 %. The stock closed at 21.06 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.37 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures' stock price on the last day was 21.1 at open and 21.06 at close. The high for the day was 21.3 and the low was 20.3. The market capitalization was 13960.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 23.99 and the 52-week low was 5.17. The BSE volume for the day was 6426350 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹21.06 on last trading day

On the last day, Jaiprakash Power Ventures had a trading volume of 6,426,350 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 21.06.

