Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures Slumps in Trading Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Power Ventures opened at ₹16 and closed at ₹16.02. The stock reached a high of ₹16.25 and a low of ₹15.26 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,924.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹17.8 and the 52-week low is ₹5.17. The BSE volume for the stock was 12,529,333 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.