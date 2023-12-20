Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures had a relatively stable day on the stock market, with an open price of ₹14.1 and a close price of ₹14.05. The stock reached a high of ₹14.34 and a low of ₹14. The company has a market capitalization of ₹9656.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹15.28, while the 52-week low is ₹5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 12,888,650 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Power Ventures on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 12,888,650. The closing price of the shares was ₹14.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!