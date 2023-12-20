Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures had a relatively stable day on the stock market, with an open price of ₹14.1 and a close price of ₹14.05. The stock reached a high of ₹14.34 and a low of ₹14. The company has a market capitalization of ₹9656.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹15.28, while the 52-week low is ₹5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 12,888,650 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.