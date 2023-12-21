Hello User
Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures stocks plummet as investors sell off

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:01 AM IST
Livemint

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went down today, 21 Dec 2023, by -2.08 %. The stock closed at 12.98 per share. The stock is currently trading at 12.71 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Power Ventures opened at 14.17 and closed at 14.09. The stock reached a high of 14.35 and a low of 12.86 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 8895.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 15.28, while the 52-week low is 5.17. The BSE volume for the stock was 18,711,264 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:01 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price update :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹12.71, down -2.08% from yesterday's ₹12.98

The current data for Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the stock price is 12.71, with a percent change of -2.08% and a net change of -0.27. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.08% from its previous value, resulting in a net decrease of 0.27.

21 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-10.38%
3 Months20.88%
6 Months112.3%
YTD71.52%
1 Year56.97%
21 Dec 2023, 09:12 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹12.76, down -1.69% from yesterday's ₹12.98

The current data of Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the stock price is 12.76, with a percent change of -1.69 and a net change of -0.22. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.69% and the stock has lost 0.22 points.

21 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹14.09 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Power Ventures had a volume of 18,711,264 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 14.09.

