Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures stocks plummet as investors sell off

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Power Ventures opened at ₹14.17 and closed at ₹14.09. The stock reached a high of ₹14.35 and a low of ₹12.86 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8895.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹15.28, while the 52-week low is ₹5.17. The BSE volume for the stock was 18,711,264 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the stock price is ₹12.71, with a percent change of -2.08% and a net change of -0.27. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.08% from its previous value, resulting in a net decrease of 0.27.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-10.38%
|3 Months
|20.88%
|6 Months
|112.3%
|YTD
|71.52%
|1 Year
|56.97%
The current data of Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the stock price is ₹12.76, with a percent change of -1.69 and a net change of -0.22. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.69% and the stock has lost 0.22 points.
On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Power Ventures had a volume of 18,711,264 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was ₹14.09.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!