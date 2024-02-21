Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Plunges on the Market

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures' stock opened at ₹21 and closed at ₹20.92 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹21 and the low was ₹20.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹14,001.62 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹23.99 and ₹5.17 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,202,043 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.