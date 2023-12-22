Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:10 AM IST
Livemint

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 0.83 %. The stock closed at 13.26 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.37 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Power Ventures opened at 12.76 and closed at 12.98. The stock reached a high of 13.33 and a low of 12.23. The market capitalization of the company is 9,087.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 15.28 and the 52-week low is 5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 24,023,377 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:10 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹13.37, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹13.26

The current data for Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the stock price is 13.37, with a percent change of 0.83 and a net change of 0.11. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

22 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹12.98 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Power Ventures had a volume of 24,023,377 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 12.98.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.