Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stocks Face Decline Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST
Livemint

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went down today, 22 Feb 2024, by -3.13 %. The stock closed at 20.43 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.79 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures had a stable day on the stock market with an open and close price of 20.43. The stock reached a high of 20.84 and a low of 19.61. The market capitalization stood at 13,563.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23.99, while the 52-week low is 5.17. The BSE volume for the day was 4,926,611 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹19.79, down -3.13% from yesterday's ₹20.43

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock is currently trading at 19.79, with a percent decrease of 3.13% and a net change of -0.64. This indicates a decline in the stock price.

22 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹20.43 on last trading day

On the last day, Jaiprakash Power Ventures had a trading volume of 4,926,611 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 20.43.

