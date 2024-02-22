Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stocks Face Decline Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures had a stable day on the stock market with an open and close price of ₹20.43. The stock reached a high of ₹20.84 and a low of ₹19.61. The market capitalization stood at ₹13,563.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹23.99, while the 52-week low is ₹5.17. The BSE volume for the day was 4,926,611 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock is currently trading at ₹19.79, with a percent decrease of 3.13% and a net change of -0.64. This indicates a decline in the stock price.
On the last day, Jaiprakash Power Ventures had a trading volume of 4,926,611 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹20.43.
