Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stocks Face Decline Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures had a stable day on the stock market with an open and close price of ₹20.43. The stock reached a high of ₹20.84 and a low of ₹19.61. The market capitalization stood at ₹13,563.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹23.99, while the 52-week low is ₹5.17. The BSE volume for the day was 4,926,611 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.