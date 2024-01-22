Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures sees stock gains

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Power Ventures opened at ₹16 and closed at ₹15.98. The stock reached a high of ₹16.77 and a low of ₹15.82. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,445.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹17.8, while the 52-week low is ₹5.17. The BSE volume for Jaiprakash Power Ventures was 30,970,712 shares.
Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price live: Today's Price range
Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock reached a low of ₹15.82 and a high of ₹16.77 on the current day.
Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price update :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹16.7, up 4.51% from yesterday's ₹15.98
The stock price of Jaiprakash Power Ventures has increased by 4.51% or ₹0.72, reaching a price of ₹16.7. This indicates a positive movement in the stock's value.
Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price NSE Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹16.7, up 4.51% from yesterday's ₹15.98
The current data shows that the stock price of Jaiprakash Power Ventures is ₹16.7, with a percent change of 4.51 and a net change of 0.72. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. Investors may view this as a positive sign and may be interested in purchasing the stock.
Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Reliance Power
|30.16
|0.55
|1.86
|33.1
|9.05
|11265.38
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|81.65
|1.33
|1.66
|87.94
|32.05
|11286.23
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|16.7
|0.72
|4.51
|17.8
|5.17
|11445.28
|SG Mart
|12269.75
|-250.4
|-2.0
|12554.4
|342.95
|1226.98
|Nava
|471.4
|4.6
|0.99
|495.75
|213.25
|6840.04
Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.49%
|3 Months
|50.01%
|6 Months
|168.07%
|YTD
|14.34%
|1 Year
|121.53%
Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹15.98 on last trading day
On the last day of Jaiprakash Power Ventures on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 30,970,712. The closing price for the day was ₹15.98.
