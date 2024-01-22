 Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures sees stock gains | Mint
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures sees stock gains
LIVE UPDATES

Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures sees stock gains

5 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:16 AM IST
Livemint

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 4.51 %. The stock closed at 15.98 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.7 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Price TodayPremium
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Power Ventures opened at 16 and closed at 15.98. The stock reached a high of 16.77 and a low of 15.82. The market capitalization of the company is 11,445.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 17.8, while the 52-week low is 5.17. The BSE volume for Jaiprakash Power Ventures was 30,970,712 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:16:15 AM IST

Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price live: Today's Price range

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock reached a low of 15.82 and a high of 16.77 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 11:15:12 AM IST

The stock price of Jaiprakash Power Ventures has increased by 4.51% or 0.72, reaching a price of 16.7. This indicates a positive movement in the stock's value.

22 Jan 2024, 10:40:23 AM IST

The current data shows that the stock price of Jaiprakash Power Ventures is 16.7, with a percent change of 4.51 and a net change of 0.72. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. Investors may view this as a positive sign and may be interested in purchasing the stock.

22 Jan 2024, 10:33:53 AM IST

Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Power30.160.551.8633.19.0511265.38
Rattanindia Enterprises81.651.331.6687.9432.0511286.23
Jaiprakash Power Ventures16.70.724.5117.85.1711445.28
SG Mart12269.75-250.4-2.012554.4342.951226.98
Nava471.44.60.99495.75213.256840.04
22 Jan 2024, 10:28:41 AM IST

Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price live: Today's Price range

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock had a low price of 15.82 and a high price of 16.77 for the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 10:00:51 AM IST

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:57:59 AM IST

The current data for Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the price is 16.7, which represents a 4.51% increase. This corresponds to a net change of 0.72.

22 Jan 2024, 09:32:14 AM IST

Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.49%
3 Months50.01%
6 Months168.07%
YTD14.34%
1 Year121.53%
22 Jan 2024, 09:00:48 AM IST

The stock price of Jaiprakash Power Ventures is currently at 16.7 with a percent change of 4.51. This indicates that the stock has increased by 4.51% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 0.72, which means that the stock has increased by 0.72.

22 Jan 2024, 08:03:57 AM IST

On the last day of Jaiprakash Power Ventures on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 30,970,712. The closing price for the day was 15.98.

