Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures sees stock gains

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Power Ventures opened at ₹16 and closed at ₹15.98. The stock reached a high of ₹16.77 and a low of ₹15.82. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,445.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹17.8, while the 52-week low is ₹5.17. The BSE volume for Jaiprakash Power Ventures was 30,970,712 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price update :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹16.7, up 4.51% from yesterday's ₹15.98 The stock price of Jaiprakash Power Ventures has increased by 4.51% or ₹0.72, reaching a price of ₹16.7. This indicates a positive movement in the stock's value.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Reliance Power 30.16 0.55 1.86 33.1 9.05 11265.38 Rattanindia Enterprises 81.65 1.33 1.66 87.94 32.05 11286.23 Jaiprakash Power Ventures 16.7 0.72 4.51 17.8 5.17 11445.28 SG Mart 12269.75 -250.4 -2.0 12554.4 342.95 1226.98 Nava 471.4 4.6 0.99 495.75 213.25 6840.04

Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -4.49% 3 Months 50.01% 6 Months 168.07% YTD 14.34% 1 Year 121.53%

Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹15.98 on last trading day On the last day of Jaiprakash Power Ventures on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 30,970,712. The closing price for the day was ₹15.98.