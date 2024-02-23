Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures' stock opened at ₹20 and closed at ₹19.79 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹20.3 and the low was ₹19. The market capitalization stood at ₹13,809.72 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹23.99 and ₹5.17 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,443,422 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.