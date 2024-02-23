Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went up today, 23 Feb 2024, by 1.82 %. The stock closed at 19.79 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.15 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures' stock opened at 20 and closed at 19.79 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 20.3 and the low was 19. The market capitalization stood at 13,809.72 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 23.99 and 5.17 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,443,422 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹19.79 on last trading day

On the last trading day, Jaiprakash Power Ventures had a trading volume of 2,443,422 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 19.79.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!