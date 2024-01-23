Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock plummets

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JPVL) opened at ₹16.9 and closed at ₹16.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹16.9 and a low of ₹16.9 during the day. The market capitalization of JPVL is ₹11,582.35 crore. The 52-week high is ₹17.8 and the 52-week low is ₹5.17. On the BSE, a volume of 76,742 shares was traded. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Reliance Power 29.44 -0.72 -2.39 33.1 9.05 10996.45 Rattanindia Enterprises 80.27 -1.38 -1.69 87.94 32.05 11095.48 Jaiprakash Power Ventures 16.01 -0.69 -4.13 17.8 5.17 10972.39 SG Mart 12024.4 -245.35 -2.0 12554.4 342.95 1202.44 Nava 460.1 -13.35 -2.82 495.75 213.25 6676.08

Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.76% 3 Months 57.64% 6 Months 180.67% YTD 19.71% 1 Year 131.94%

