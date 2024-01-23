 Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock plummets | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock plummets

4 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2024, 11:23 AM IST
Livemint

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -3.29 %. The stock closed at 16.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.15 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JPVL) opened at 16.9 and closed at 16.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 16.9 and a low of 16.9 during the day. The market capitalization of JPVL is 11,582.35 crore. The 52-week high is 17.8 and the 52-week low is 5.17. On the BSE, a volume of 76,742 shares was traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:23:47 AM IST

Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price live: Today's Price range

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock reached a low of 15.93 and a high of 17.15 on the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 11:01:37 AM IST

Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price NSE Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹16.15, down -3.29% from yesterday's ₹16.7

The current data of Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the price of the stock is 16.15. There has been a percent change of -3.29, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.55, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount.

23 Jan 2024, 10:39:51 AM IST

Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Power29.44-0.72-2.3933.19.0510996.45
Rattanindia Enterprises80.27-1.38-1.6987.9432.0511095.48
Jaiprakash Power Ventures16.01-0.69-4.1317.85.1710972.39
SG Mart12024.4-245.35-2.012554.4342.951202.44
Nava460.1-13.35-2.82495.75213.256676.08
23 Jan 2024, 10:31:41 AM IST

Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹16.08, down -3.71% from yesterday's ₹16.7

The current data for Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the stock price is 16.08. There has been a percent change of -3.71, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.62, which means that the stock price has decreased by 0.62.

23 Jan 2024, 10:15:06 AM IST

Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Jaiprakash Power Ventures reached a low of 15.98 and a high of 17.15 on the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 10:05:05 AM IST

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:45:46 AM IST

Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price NSE Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹16.59, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹16.7

The current data for Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that its price is 16.59, with a percent change of -0.66 and a net change of -0.11. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

23 Jan 2024, 09:35:37 AM IST

Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.76%
3 Months57.64%
6 Months180.67%
YTD19.71%
1 Year131.94%
23 Jan 2024, 09:11:47 AM IST

Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹16.7 on last trading day

On the last day of Jaiprakash Power Ventures in the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 76,742. The closing price of the shares was 16.7.

