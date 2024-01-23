Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock plummets

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JPVL) opened at ₹16.9 and closed at ₹16.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹16.9 and a low of ₹16.9 during the day. The market capitalization of JPVL is ₹11,582.35 crore. The 52-week high is ₹17.8 and the 52-week low is ₹5.17. On the BSE, a volume of 76,742 shares was traded.
Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock reached a low of ₹15.93 and a high of ₹17.15 on the current day.
The current data of Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹16.15. There has been a percent change of -3.29, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.55, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Reliance Power
|29.44
|-0.72
|-2.39
|33.1
|9.05
|10996.45
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|80.27
|-1.38
|-1.69
|87.94
|32.05
|11095.48
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|16.01
|-0.69
|-4.13
|17.8
|5.17
|10972.39
|SG Mart
|12024.4
|-245.35
|-2.0
|12554.4
|342.95
|1202.44
|Nava
|460.1
|-13.35
|-2.82
|495.75
|213.25
|6676.08
The current data for Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the stock price is ₹16.08. There has been a percent change of -3.71, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.62, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹0.62.
The stock of Jaiprakash Power Ventures reached a low of ₹15.98 and a high of ₹17.15 on the current day.
The current data for Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that its price is ₹16.59, with a percent change of -0.66 and a net change of -0.11. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.76%
|3 Months
|57.64%
|6 Months
|180.67%
|YTD
|19.71%
|1 Year
|131.94%
On the last day of Jaiprakash Power Ventures in the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 76,742. The closing price of the shares was ₹16.7.
