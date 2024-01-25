Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures sees gains in trading today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures' stock price remained flat on the last day, opening and closing at ₹15.87. The stock reached a high of ₹16.14 and a low of ₹15.51 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹10,910.71 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹17.8 and a low of ₹5.17. A total of 7,582,224 shares were traded on the BSE.
The current data for Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the price is ₹15.94. There has been a 0.13 percent change, with a net change of 0.02. This indicates a relatively small change in the stock price.
On the last day of Jaiprakash Power Ventures on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 7,582,224. The closing price for the day was ₹15.87.
