Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 15.92 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.94 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures' stock price remained flat on the last day, opening and closing at 15.87. The stock reached a high of 16.14 and a low of 15.51 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 10,910.71 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 17.8 and a low of 5.17. A total of 7,582,224 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹15.94, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹15.92

The current data for Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the price is 15.94. There has been a 0.13 percent change, with a net change of 0.02. This indicates a relatively small change in the stock price.

25 Jan 2024, 08:20 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹15.87 on last trading day

On the last day of Jaiprakash Power Ventures on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 7,582,224. The closing price for the day was 15.87.

