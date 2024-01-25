Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures sees gains in trading today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures' stock price remained flat on the last day, opening and closing at ₹15.87. The stock reached a high of ₹16.14 and a low of ₹15.51 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹10,910.71 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹17.8 and a low of ₹5.17. A total of 7,582,224 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.