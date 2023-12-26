Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 13.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.27 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day, Jaiprakash Power Ventures opened at 13.37 and closed at 13.26. The highest price reached during the day was 13.45, while the lowest price was 13.05. The market capitalization of the company stands at 9,080.83 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 15.28 and 5.17, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 12,679,264 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price update :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹13.27, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹13.25

The stock price of Jaiprakash Power Ventures is currently 13.27, with a percent change of 0.15 and a net change of 0.02. This means that the stock has slightly increased in value by 0.15% or 0.02.

26 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.03%
3 Months18.27%
6 Months122.69%
YTD75.5%
1 Year80.27%
26 Dec 2023, 09:13 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹13.32, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹13.25

The current stock price of Jaiprakash Power Ventures is 13.32. It has experienced a percentage change of 0.53 and a net change of 0.07.

26 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹13.26 on last trading day

On the last day of January, Jaiprakash Power Ventures had a trading volume of 12,679,264 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 13.26.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.