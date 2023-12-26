Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures Surges in Trading Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day, Jaiprakash Power Ventures opened at ₹13.37 and closed at ₹13.26. The highest price reached during the day was ₹13.45, while the lowest price was ₹13.05. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹9,080.83 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹15.28 and ₹5.17, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 12,679,264 shares.
The stock price of Jaiprakash Power Ventures is currently ₹13.27, with a percent change of 0.15 and a net change of 0.02. This means that the stock has slightly increased in value by 0.15% or ₹0.02.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.03%
|3 Months
|18.27%
|6 Months
|122.69%
|YTD
|75.5%
|1 Year
|80.27%
The current stock price of Jaiprakash Power Ventures is ₹13.32. It has experienced a percentage change of 0.53 and a net change of 0.07.
On the last day of January, Jaiprakash Power Ventures had a trading volume of 12,679,264 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹13.26.
