Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures sees gains in trading today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures' stock opened at ₹15.97 on the last day of trading, with a closing price of ₹15.92. The stock had a high of ₹16.34 and a low of ₹15.8 during the day. The company has a market cap of ₹11,054.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹17.8, while the 52-week low is ₹5.17. The BSE volume for the stock was 10,733,440 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
