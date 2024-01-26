Hello User
Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 1.32 %. The stock closed at 15.92 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.13 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures' stock opened at 15.97 on the last day of trading, with a closing price of 15.92. The stock had a high of 16.34 and a low of 15.8 during the day. The company has a market cap of 11,054.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 17.8, while the 52-week low is 5.17. The BSE volume for the stock was 10,733,440 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹16.13, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹15.92

The current price of Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock is 16.13, with a percent change of 1.32 and a net change of 0.21. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.32% from its previous closing price. The net change of 0.21 suggests that the stock has gained 0.21 rupees in value.

26 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹15.92 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Power Ventures on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 10,733,440. The closing price of the stock was 15.92.

