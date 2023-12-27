Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures sees stock gains

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures' stock opened at ₹13.32 and closed at ₹13.25 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹14.29 and a low of ₹13.1. The company has a market capitalization of ₹9519.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹15.28, while the 52-week low is ₹5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 20,269,062 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the stock price is ₹13.89, which represents a 4.83% increase. The net change is 0.64. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement in the market.
