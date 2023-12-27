Hello User
Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures sees stock gains

2 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 4.83 %. The stock closed at 13.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.89 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures' stock opened at 13.32 and closed at 13.25 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 14.29 and a low of 13.1. The company has a market capitalization of 9519.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 15.28, while the 52-week low is 5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 20,269,062 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:05 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹13.89, up 4.83% from yesterday's ₹13.25

The current data for Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the stock price is 13.89, which represents a 4.83% increase. The net change is 0.64. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement in the market.

27 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹13.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Power Ventures on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 20,269,062. The closing price for the shares was 13.25.

