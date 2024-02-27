Hello User
Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stocks Dip in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST
Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went down today, 27 Feb 2024, by -2.88 %. The stock closed at 19.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.55 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures had a steady performance on the last day with an open price of 19.4 and a close price of 19.47. The stock reached a high of 19.6 and a low of 19 during the trading session. The market capitalization stood at 13,090.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 23.99 and the 52-week low was 5.17. The BSE volume was 5,614,890 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.85%
3 Months24.21%
6 Months135.19%
YTD36.56%
1 Year180.15%
27 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹18.55, down -2.88% from yesterday's ₹19.1

The current data for Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the price is 18.55 with a percent change of -2.88 and a net change of -0.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹19.47 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Power Ventures on the BSE, the volume was 5,614,890 shares and the closing price was 19.47.

