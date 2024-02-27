Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stocks Dip in Trading Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures had a steady performance on the last day with an open price of ₹19.4 and a close price of ₹19.47. The stock reached a high of ₹19.6 and a low of ₹19 during the trading session. The market capitalization stood at ₹13,090.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹23.99 and the 52-week low was ₹5.17. The BSE volume was 5,614,890 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.85%
|3 Months
|24.21%
|6 Months
|135.19%
|YTD
|36.56%
|1 Year
|180.15%
The current data for Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the price is ₹18.55 with a percent change of -2.88 and a net change of -0.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Power Ventures on the BSE, the volume was 5,614,890 shares and the closing price was ₹19.47.
