Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went down today, 28 Dec 2023, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 13.89 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.81 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Jaiprakash Power Ventures saw an open price of 14 and a close price of 13.89. The stock reached a high of 14.18 and a low of 13.61 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 9464.63 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 15.28 and its 52-week low is 5.17. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 11,254,524 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹13.89 on last trading day

On the last day of January, Jaiprakash Power Ventures recorded a trading volume of 11,254,524 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock stood at 13.89.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.