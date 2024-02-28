Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures' stock opened at ₹18.55 and closed at ₹19.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹18.72, while the low was ₹18.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,514.42 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹23.99 and ₹5.17 respectively. The BSE witnessed a trading volume of 8,841,730 shares for Jaiprakash Power Ventures.
28 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST
