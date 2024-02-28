Hello User
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went down today, 28 Feb 2024, by -4.4 %. The stock closed at 19.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.26 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures' stock opened at 18.55 and closed at 19.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 18.72, while the low was 18.15. The market capitalization stood at 12,514.42 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 23.99 and 5.17 respectively. The BSE witnessed a trading volume of 8,841,730 shares for Jaiprakash Power Ventures.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹19.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Jaiprakash Power Ventures had a trading volume of 8,841,730 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange, with a closing price of 19.1.

