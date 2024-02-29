Hello User
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went down today, 29 Feb 2024, by -4.98 %. The stock closed at 18.26 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.35 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Power Ventures opened at 17.91 and closed at 18.26. The stock reached a high of 18.16 and a low of 17.35. The market capitalization stood at 11,890.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23.99, while the 52-week low is 5.17. The BSE volume for the day was 6,226,708 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹18.26 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Power Ventures on the BSE, the volume was 6,226,708 shares with a closing price of 18.26.

