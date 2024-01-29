Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures had a slight decrease in its stock price on the last day, with an open price of ₹15.97 and a close price of ₹15.92. The stock had a high of ₹16.34 and a low of ₹15.8. The company has a market capitalization of ₹11,054.63 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹17.8 and the 52-week low is ₹5.17. On the BSE, there were 10,733,440 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Power Ventures on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 10,733,440. The closing price for the day was ₹15.92.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!