Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 1.32 %. The stock closed at 15.92 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.13 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures had a slight decrease in its stock price on the last day, with an open price of 15.97 and a close price of 15.92. The stock had a high of 16.34 and a low of 15.8. The company has a market capitalization of 11,054.63 crore. Its 52-week high is 17.8 and the 52-week low is 5.17. On the BSE, there were 10,733,440 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price update :Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹15.92 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jaiprakash Power Ventures on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 10,733,440. The closing price for the day was 15.92.

