Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures sees positive gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 4.96 %. The stock closed at 16.13 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.93 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures' stock opened at 16.43 and closed at 16.13 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 16.93 and a low of 16.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 11,602.91 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 17.8 and the 52-week low is 5.17. The BSE volume for the stock was 50,208,744 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price update :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹16.93, up 4.96% from yesterday's ₹16.13

The current data for Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the stock price is 16.93. There has been a percent change of 4.96, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 0.8, which means that the stock price has increased by 0.8.

30 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.96%
3 Months55.27%
6 Months177.05%
YTD21.15%
1 Year143.17%
30 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹16.93, up 4.96% from yesterday's ₹16.13

The current stock price of Jaiprakash Power Ventures is 16.93, with a 4.96% increase in value. This translates to a net change of 0.8.

30 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹16.13 on last trading day

On the last day of Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 50,208,744. The closing price of the shares was 16.13.

