Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures sees positive gains in trading today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : Jaiprakash Power Ventures' stock opened at ₹16.43 and closed at ₹16.13 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹16.93 and a low of ₹16.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,602.91 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹17.8 and the 52-week low is ₹5.17. The BSE volume for the stock was 50,208,744 shares.
The current data for Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the stock price is ₹16.93. There has been a percent change of 4.96, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 0.8, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹0.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.96%
|3 Months
|55.27%
|6 Months
|177.05%
|YTD
|21.15%
|1 Year
|143.17%
On the last day of Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 50,208,744. The closing price of the shares was ₹16.13.
