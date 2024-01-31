Hello User
Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures sees stock surge

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 17.77 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.8 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Price Today

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Power Ventures opened at 17.77 and closed at 16.93. The stock had a high of 17.77 and a low of 17.37. The market capitalization of the company is 12,178.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 17.8, while the 52-week low is 5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 51,725,852 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 11:14 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price live: Today's Price range

The Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock had a low price of 17.43 and a high price of 18.54 for the current day.

31 Jan 2024, 10:40 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
CESC142.95-0.3-0.21149.962.2518949.03
Rattanindia Enterprises88.060.120.1494.1632.0512172.27
Jaiprakash Power Ventures17.80.030.1717.85.1712199.16
Reliance Power29.2-0.78-2.633.19.0510906.8
Waaree Renewable Technologies3839.6182.85.03657.15470.07992.06
31 Jan 2024, 10:35 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹17.8, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹17.77

The current data of Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the price is 17.8 with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 0.03.

Click here for Jaiprakash Power Ventures Profit Loss

31 Jan 2024, 10:16 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock is 17.43, while the high price is 18.54.

31 Jan 2024, 10:04 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures Live Updates

31 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.99%
3 Months65.55%
6 Months164.18%
YTD26.88%
1 Year156.52%
31 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today :Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹17.44, down -1.86% from yesterday's ₹17.77

The current data of Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the stock price is 17.44, which represents a decrease of 1.86%. The net change in the stock price is -0.33.

31 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Live :Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹16.93 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Power Ventures recorded a high trading volume of 51,725,852 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 16.93.

