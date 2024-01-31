Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures sees stock surge

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Power Ventures opened at ₹17.77 and closed at ₹16.93. The stock had a high of ₹17.77 and a low of ₹17.37. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,178.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹17.8, while the 52-week low is ₹5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 51,725,852 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock had a low price of ₹17.43 and a high price of ₹18.54 for the current day.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|CESC
|142.95
|-0.3
|-0.21
|149.9
|62.25
|18949.03
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|88.06
|0.12
|0.14
|94.16
|32.05
|12172.27
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|17.8
|0.03
|0.17
|17.8
|5.17
|12199.16
|Reliance Power
|29.2
|-0.78
|-2.6
|33.1
|9.05
|10906.8
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|3839.6
|182.8
|5.0
|3657.15
|470.0
|7992.06
The current data of Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the price is ₹17.8 with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 0.03.
The current day's low price for Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock is ₹17.43, while the high price is ₹18.54.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.99%
|3 Months
|65.55%
|6 Months
|164.18%
|YTD
|26.88%
|1 Year
|156.52%
The current data of Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock shows that the stock price is ₹17.44, which represents a decrease of 1.86%. The net change in the stock price is -0.33.
On the last day of trading, Jaiprakash Power Ventures recorded a high trading volume of 51,725,852 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹16.93.
