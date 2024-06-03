Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures Stock Up in Trading Today

11 min read . Updated: 03 Jun 2024, 01:08 PM IST
Livemint

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 4.26 %. The stock closed at 19.26 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.08 per share. Investors should monitor Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live Updates
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live Updates

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live Updates : Jaiprakash Power Ventures' stock opened at 20.22 and closed at 19.26 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 20.22 and the low was 19.69. The market capitalization stands at 13,706.92 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 23.99 and 5.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 15,569,435 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 01:08:49 PM IST

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Live Updates: Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price live: Today's Price range

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Live Updates: Jaiprakash Power Ventures stock reached a low of 19.69 and a high of 20.22 on the current trading day.

03 Jun 2024, 12:54:03 PM IST

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 167.27% higher than yesterday

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Jaiprakash Power Ventures traded until 12 AM is 167.27% higher than yesterday, with the price at 20.14, up by 4.57%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume may signify potential further price declines.

03 Jun 2024, 12:33:50 PM IST

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 20.25 and 19.72 in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 19.72 and selling near the hourly resistance of 20.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 120.22Support 119.99
Resistance 220.3Support 219.84
Resistance 320.45Support 319.76
03 Jun 2024, 12:27:10 PM IST

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days19.53
10 Days19.49
20 Days19.16
50 Days17.79
100 Days17.93
300 Days14.43
03 Jun 2024, 12:27:05 PM IST

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live: Jaiprakash Power Ventures Short Term and Long Term Trends

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jaiprakash Power Ventures share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 Jun 2024, 12:11:30 PM IST

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live: Jaiprakash Power Ventures trading at ₹20.08, up 4.26% from yesterday's ₹19.26

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Jaiprakash Power Ventures has surpassed the first resistance of 19.72 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 20.13. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 20.13 then there can be further positive price movement.

03 Jun 2024, 11:54:26 AM IST

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 194.00% higher than yesterday

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live: By 11 AM, Jaiprakash Power Ventures had a trading volume that was 194.00% higher than the previous day. The stock price was at 19.97, showing a 3.69% increase. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.

03 Jun 2024, 11:41:07 AM IST

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live: Jaiprakash Power Ventures experienced fluctuations in the previous trading hour, reaching a high of 20.22 and a low of 19.69. The stock price dropped below the hourly support of 20.09 (Support level 1) in the last hour, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for potential support levels at 19.97 and 19.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 120.25Support 119.72
Resistance 220.5Support 219.44
Resistance 320.78Support 319.19
03 Jun 2024, 11:21:48 AM IST

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live: Jaiprakash Power Ventures closed at ₹19.26 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 20.22 & 19.69 yesterday to end at 19.26. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

